Sushma Swaraj unveils magazine in New York focused on Indo-U.S. ties

NEW YORK

India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj unveiled a new magazine ‘US-India Global Review’, published by the New York-based Parikh Foundation for India’s Global Development, at a private meeting, held at the New York Palace hotel, on Sunday, September 24.

The publisher of the magazine, Dr. Sudhir Parikh, a well-known allergist and entrepreneur in the New York City Tristate area who received a Padma Shri in 2010, and is also the founder and chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media – the top Indian American-focused news publishing house in the United States, was present with his wife, Dr. Sudha Parikh, along with Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty, the Consul General of India in New York, at the unveiling of the magazine by Swaraj, who was in New York City to attend the United Nations General Assembly meet.

Swaraj gave her blessings for the magazine. She appreciated the content of the debut issue, which focused on India’s relations not only with the US, but its growing influence and outreach globally, including on India’s defence personnel, and contribution to the United Nations’ peacekeeping front.

US-India Global Review is a quarterly magazine. Copies of it will be distributed to select government offices, officials and ministers in India, and Indian diplomatic missions and embassies around the world, apart from some administration officials, members on Capitol Hill, and think tanks in the US. The magazine will also soon be available as an e-magazine.

The Parikh Foundation for India’s Global Development will eventually expand its operations to a full-fledged think tank focused on US-India polity issues. A seminar will be held next year focusing on some of those core issues, with panel discussions by eminent experts.

Parikh reiterated what he said, at a recent meet held in Watchung, New Jersey, to welcome Chakravorty and Deputy Chief Mission in the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C., Ambassador Santosh Jha: the need to put Indo-US ties in perspective, for politicians and policy makers, in India and the US.

“The aim of the Parikh Foundation for India’s Global Development is to ensure the initiatives of the Indian government, its efforts to expand bilateral ties, is put in perspective,” he said. “We intend to have regularly top experts – policymakers, politicians, intellectuals, to participate in this endeavor,” he added.

Parikh also expressed his confidence that even if there is change of guard in administration, either in India or the US, bilateral ties between the two countries will remain strong.

“Close ties between India and the U.S. will be a defining relationship in the 21st century,” he said.