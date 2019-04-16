Suresh Shah, Chicago-based Gujarati Journalist (March 6, 1935- April 6, 2019)

Suresh Shah, a jouralist based in Chicago, died April 6, at his home in Bartlett, Illinois. He was born in Kachholi village near by Surat (Gujarat) and worked with a group of newspapers in Surat before he came to the United States in 1982.

He continued reporting and was a freelance journalist for a number of Gujarati publications including Gujarat Samachar, Akila, Sandesh, Divya Bhaskar, as well as India Post. He served as a secretary for the last 10 years for United Senior Pariwar, and was honored in 2018 by USP President Ramanbhai Patel for his services.

His family held a Bhajan Sandhya April 7, at his residence. Shah’s funeral was held April 9, at the Bohemian Cemetery in Chicago. His friends and acquaintances from around Chicagoland attended, including Mafatbhai Patel of Patel Brother, Dr. Dhiren Mistry, Ramanbhai Patel, and Haribhai Patel.

Shah leaves behind his wife Kapila Shah and sons Somin, Sukatu and daughters Sujata, Sunita, and grand kids Stefanie, Parin, Jay, Sahul, Sachi, Sarina, Rohini, and Soham.