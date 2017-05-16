Sunny Leone walked the ramp at fashion show in New Jersey

Staff Writer, Posted On : May 16, 2017 2:47 pm

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone was the star attraction at the Indian Global Trade Jewelry Fashion Show by Tanishqon, on May 12, in New Jersey.

The show was organized by Rashmi Bedi, who was Mrs. India New Jersey 2016 and MyDream Entertainment.

Show stopper Sunny Leone injected glamour in the night with her stunning walk on the ramp, with other models.

The designer sarees for the models were sponsored by Silk Heritage. MyDream Entertainment, a leading entertainment marketing company, is founded by Rashmi Bedi and Janak Bedi.

MyDreamEntertainment has announced that they will open new offices in Seattle, Nashville, San Jose; Long Island, New York; and Ohio, in the near future.

The jewelry trade show organized by Rashmi Bedi and MyDream Entertainment was also very successful, with more than 2,300 people attending. A total of 10 jewelers from India and USA came under one roof to exhibit their products.

The fashion show where Leone participated, included Menal Derock (model, anchor and runway coach), Shalz Set (runway choreographer), Jasmine Sethi (model, model coordinator). The beautiful decor and runway was set by MandapMilaap.

The fashion show also saw a special performance by Sa Re Ga Ma Pa finalist singers Sagnik Sen and Shreyasi, who performed while Sunny Leone walked the ramp. Other models in the show included Aric Diamani, Janhavi Rane, Shahroz Ali, Nadia Neubert, Rekha Uppaluri, Pooja Manhas and Meenal Darak.