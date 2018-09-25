Sunit Patel becomes new EVP, Merger and Integration Lead at T-Mobile

Indian American Sunit Patel has become the new Executive Vice President as well as the Merger and Integration Lead at T-Mobile.

According to a press release, Patel will lead T-Mobile’s strategic planning efforts to integrate its business with Sprint as the two companies work through the necessary regulatory reviews and other closing conditions to combine and become the New T-Mobile.

Prior to joining T-Mobile, Patel was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at CenturyLink and previously held the same role at Level 3 Communications for more than 14 years before the two companies merged in 2017.

Before that, Patel served as the CFO and co-founder of Looking Glass Networks and was also a Treasurer of MCI WorldCom as well as a Treasurer of MFS Communications.

He has also been responsible for Corporate Development and Strategic Planning for BJ Services Company and has experience in investment banking.

Patel holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering and Economics from Rice University and is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

T-Mobile said in a press release that they are confident that Patel’s experience and demonstrated skills will substantially increase the likelihood of a successful outcome for the New T-Mobile transaction, which will in turn bring significant benefits to consumers, employees and shareholders.

Patel will report to T-Mobile President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Sievert and will be a member of the company’s senior leadership team.