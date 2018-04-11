Sunit Patel becomes Chief Actuary of US Health at Mercer

Indian American Sunit Patel has been named as Chief Actuary of U.S. Health at Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and career and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies.

At Mercer, Patel will be responsible for developing the actuarial/financial strategy and vision for Mercer’s Health business; he will be based in New York and will report to Jean Moore, US Health Specialty Practice Leader.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sunit to Mercer. We are confident that his skills and actuarial experience will help us continue to provide our clients exceptional service and solutions as they navigate the dynamic health benefits landscape,” Moore said in a press release.

Prior to joining Mercer, Patel was the Senior Vice President at Optum where he focused on developing data analytics across the Optum businesses.

He has had additional experience as a healthcare actuary consulting with employers, health plans, pharmaceuticals, government and investment entities.

Patel earned his Bachelor of Science in Economics from The University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business and is also a Chartered Financial Actuary (CFA) Charterholder as well as a member of the Fellow of Society of Actuaries (FSA).