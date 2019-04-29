‘Sunheri Yaadein’ concert pays tribute to Amitabh Bachchan

Staff Reporter
Singers entertained the audience with popular Bollywood songs, at the “Sunheri Yaadein” concert, on April 27, 2019, at Balaji Temple Auditorium, in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of the organizers.

OHM Charities/OHMkara organized its first-ever Bollywood music concert “Sunheri Yaadein”, on April 27, 2019, at Balaji Temple Auditorium, in Bridgewater, New Jersey, to promote local talented singers and musicians.

A tribute was paid to living legend of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan’s 50 years of contributions, by singers and musicians for over four hours, according to a press release.

This year, OHMkara marked the fifth year of event bringing to the USA since their inception and their newer additional objectives to promote local singers, musicians, comperes and dancers from the USA.

Talented singers like Anitha Krishna, Rakesh Raj, Chirag Trivedi, Tanmayee Mohapatra, Neeti Gupte, Abheejet Pachegaokar, Usha Changa and Dr. Tushar Patel along with live band comprising of Sunny, Dominic, Diapk, Percy and Sanchez, performed some melodious romantic, sentimental, peppy numbers from yester years and new solos and duets with some high beat bhangra numbers in the end.

The entire event was choreographed by Ohmkara team. RJ Usha Changa was the mistress of ceremonies.

OHMkara is one of the leading organizations in New Jersey to promote music, art, literature, and language of India since 2013.   Thousands of Gujaratis especially have enjoyed and applauded the musical journey of OHMKara-organized concerts, with renowned singers and musicians in the last five years.

