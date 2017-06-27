‘Sultan’ wins award at Shanghai International Film Fest

MUMBAI

Salman Khan starrer “Sultan” has won the Best Action Movie award at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF).

Within the Shanghai International Film Festival, the Jackie Chan Action Movie Week focuses on a selection of the best in action, special effects, and performances by action stars from China and the Asia Pacific.

Prakash Gupta, Consul General of India, Shanghai, accepted this award on behalf of the movie’s production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF), read a statement issued on Saturday.

The film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar said: “We are very happy with all the love and respect we got at SIFF. Receiving an award under the action category from Jackie Chan is just super special. As a child, he has been one of the most inspiring action stars for me and many Indians.

“‘Sultan’ is about desi, Indian wrestling and it’s raw power. Amidst a selection of brilliant action films that present the most refined martial arts, the film’s win is rewarding, and reflects that a good story based on action has universal appeal.”

Avtar Panesar, Vice President, International Operations, YRF, said: “‘Sultan’ has broken new ground in presenting classic, home grown Indian action on the big screen. The love from audiences in China is very gratifying, and the top prize at the Jackie Chan Action Movie Week is an achievement that we are proud of.”

“Sultan” will release in China later this year.