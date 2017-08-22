Success begins with fitness: Soni Singh

Actress Soni Singh believes that a star’s success begins with his or her fitness.

“My or anyone’s success in the glamour industry begins with the individual’s fitness. I like to workout not only to look fit, but also to feel fit. To deliver your best act on screen, a good body is the base for a stable mind,” she said in a statement.

“Hence, I spend a considerable time at the gym,” she added.

On the work front, Soni, known for shows like “Yeh Vaada Raha” and “Sumit Sambhal Lega”, plays a warrior on the show “Aarambh”.