Subhi Khanna blends her Indian roots into her American music

Subhi Khanna Rangnekar, an Indian American singer and song-writer, will be performing in four different cities for her Northeastern tour.

She released her debut Hindi pop jazz album “Shaitaan Dil” last fall and plans to tell a few stories about her musical journey from Mumbai to Chicago during the performance.

Subhi moved to New York from Delhi when she was 15 and she has a master’s degree in film and media studies from The New School in New York.

She started her career as a music assistant to Mira Nair on Monsoon Wedding: Musical, a Broadway show.

After working as a songwriter, lyricist and vocalist for an independent feature film, Subhi went back to India in June 2013 to compose music for the Bollywood film “Take it Easy.”

Subhi also teamed up and the New York-based reggae singer StyleBhai to compose the promo song of the film “Kaun Kitne Paane Mein,” directed by Nila Madhab Pandav.

According to her website, she has also worked with digital platforms such as The Viral Fever and Y-Films.

Subhi says her music encourages the cross-cultural exchange of creative dialogues. Her songs are a blend of her Indian roots and the Jazz culture of Chicago, where she moved to after marrying education technology entrepreneur and founder of Benchpress Ashish Rangnekar.

Subhi wrote and composed most of these songs while she was traveling back and forth from Chicago to Mumbai. Her band consists of musicians from India, Mexico, Belize and the U.S.

Last year, Subhi spoke and performed at the TEDx Naperville 2017 annual conference and she has performed at various venues throughout the country.

For her four-city Northeastern tour, Subhi will be performing at Mint Lounge in Long Island, New York on Aug. 16; Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2 in New York City on Aug. 17; An Die Musik in Baltimore, Maryland on Aug. 18, capping her tour with a performance at the Kennedy Center: Millennium Stage event in Washington D.C. on Aug. 19.