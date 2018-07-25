Student from Hyderabad goes missing

Mirza Ahmed Ali Baig, 26, from Hyderabad has been missing since Friday, July 20.

According to multiple news reports, Ali Baig came to the U.S. in 2015 to pursue a higher education in the field of aeronautical engineering.

However, after spending one year at Gannon University in Pennsylvania, Ali Baig transferred to the American College of Commerce and Technology in New Jersey.

Along with pursuing his masters, Ali Baig was part-time at a mobile shop in New York and though he had not visited his family back in India ever since he left, he still kept in touch with them.

But after a two-hour conversation with his mother last Friday, he had not called them and that is when his brother Shujath called local police in New Jersey.

On Friday, Ali Baig had told his mother that “he was going through the toughest time of his life” as some men were bothering him.

He also told Shujath that, “a few Gujarati NRIs were taking half of his salary” and were threatening him with WhatsApp messages and separate phone calls, according to an India Today report.

His phone has been switched of as well, according to Shujath, who also told the Indian Express that when he called his brother on Tuesday the phone was received but no one spoke.

“The police went through my brother’s apartment on Monday. They could not find any of his documents,” Shujath told the Indian Express.

“My brother was harassed by an extortionist. I think he shifted from Penn because he was being extorted,” he added.

As the search continues, the family has written to the Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj for her help but she has not responded.

The Indian Embassy in the United States has also been notified, according to an ANI report.