Stop India From Interfering In Pakistan, UN told

IANS



Islamabad, Jan 6. Pakistan on Friday asked the UN to restrain India from interfering in Pakistan’s internal affairs and from activities aimed at destabilizing the country.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi, delivered a dossier on what she said was India’s promotion of terrorism in Pakistan to new UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Foreign Office said.

The dossier, according to the ministry statement, contains additional information and “proof of RAW interference in Pakistan and involvement in terrorism particularly in Balochistan, FATA and Karachi”.

In a covering letter sent with the dossier, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s foreign policy chief Sartaj Aziz noted that the arrest of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav from Balochistan and his confession proved that New Delhi wanted to destabilize Pakistan.

Aziz urged the UN chief and UN bodies to seriously consider the matter in the light of information shared by Pakistan and play a role in restraining India from these activities.

“India was carrying out these activities in clear contravention of the UN Charter and the resolutions of the UN Security Council on counter-terrorism and international conventions on terrorism,” the letter stated.

At the same time, the letter said Pakistan continued to desire peace with all its neighbours including India.