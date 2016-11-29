Staten Island Psychiatrist Appointed To Community Service Board

By a Staff Writer

A Staten Island psychiatrist is among new members appointed to the Community Service Board by Mayor Bill De Blasio. Dr. Pankaj Patel, chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Sciences at Richmond University Medical Center, is among several appointments announced Nov. 28.

“Today we’re taking another step forward in our efforts to destigmatizing mental illness and ensuring that best practices are put in place to help our fellow New Yorkers,” Mayor Bill de Blasio. “The board, which now consists of professionals whose collective experience span the private, non-profit and public sectors, is well-equipped to support ThriveNYC and the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene in delivering services that will benefit our New Yorkers who are most in need. I look forward to working with the board.”

The Community Services Board is mandated to advise the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene in all areas related to the City’s community mental health and alcoholism facilities, services and programs.