Stardust celebrates Global Indian Icon Awards in New York City

NEW YORK – Stardust magazine, an icon of India’s entertainment, music, and fashion news, from its inception in 1971, held an inaugural Global Indian Icon Awards, at New York Plaza Hotel, on July 13th, to celebrate some global Indian achievers.

The award show took up the initiative of supporting the girl child campaign – Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (Save Girl Child, Educate Girl Child) – a social campaign that aims to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services intended for girls.

This initiative of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao was launched by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 22, 2015, and aims to eradicate female feticide in India.

Stardust brought together global icons who, in turn, pledged to eradicate female feticide and promote women empowerment, in India.

Stardust honored the global Indian icons with a special magazine dedicated to their success stories and unveiled the issue with the awardees adorning the front cover.

The event witnessed two fabulous fashion shows, displaying the collections of Asma Gulzar, founder of Aida Couture – The Fashion Hub; and Sanjana Jon. Lulia Vantur was the show stopper for Jon’s show.

Bollywood actress Neetu Chandra also gave a dapper performance to a medley of Bollywood’s actress Rekha’s songs.

Mika Singh made a surprise guest appearance and rocked the stage with his Punjabi swag.

Some other celebrities seen at the event, included former Goldman Sachs Board member Rajat Gupta, entrepreneur Sant Singh Chatwal, new age guru and author Deepak Chopra, chef Vikas Khanna, actors Gulshan Grover and Sonu Sood, and India’s top model Ujjwala Raut, who divides her time between Mumbai and New York City.

The award show was preceded by a cocktail get-together, and followed by dinner.

The awards show concluded with a note of blessing by Swami Holiness Pujya Swami Chidanand Swaraswatiji.

The list of awardees included:

Stardust Icon

Poonam Khubani; Ali Velshi; Dr. Hetal Gor; Sant Singh Chatwal; Indra Nooyi; Meera Gandhi; Sanjukta Dutta; Meety Bagga; Asma Gulzar; Dr. Kamini Rao; S V Anchan; Jani Vishwanath Jaggtiani; Avin Agarwal; Sanjay Joshi; Ujjwala Raut; Lawrence Paul; Shaik Faazil; Deepak Chopra; Vikas Khanna; Sanjana Jon.

Stardust Super Icon

Raj Nayak; Anuj Gandhi; Sonu Sood; Gulshan Grover; Neetu Chandra; Divya Khosla Kumar.