Stanford award named after V. “Seenu” Srinivasan

NEW YORK – The American Marketing Association has inducted Indian American Stanford GSB market research pioneer V. “Seenu” Srinivasan as a 2018 Fellow and has introduced the V. “Seenu” Srinivasan Young Scholar Award in Quantitative Methodology, according to a press release.

The award is named in honor of Srinivasan who is best known for pioneering the methodology of conjoint analysis, which is the statistical research technique that measures how people weigh tradeoffs when making decisions.

The Srinivasan award will encourage and reward research on new quantitative and empirical methodologies of interest to both academics and practitioners of marketing.

The award will be given out annually to young scholars who have received a doctoral degree in marketing or a related field within the last six years.

Earlier this year Srinivasan, Adams Distinguished Professor of Management, Emeritus, was among three distinguished scholars inducted as 2018 AMA Fellows at the AMA winter meeting and he was recognized for his outstanding and lasting contributions to the marketing discipline, as well as for the practice of marketing in the field and service to the association.

According to his bio on Stanford University’s website, Srinivasan received his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (Chennai), after which he worked for two years as a production-planning engineer at Larsen and Toubro in Mumbai.

He then received his Master’s degree and PhD in Industrial Administration from Carnegie-Mellon University and is currently the Adams Distinguished Professor of Management, Emeritus at the Stanford Business School where he was formerly the director of the school’s doctoral program as well as the chair of the marketing area and the faculty director of its Strategic Marketing Management executive program.