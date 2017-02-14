Stand up against abuse: Anusha urges women

, Posted On : February 14, 2017 2:10 pm

MUMBAI

Actress-singer Anusha Dandekar, the ‘Love Guru’ on TV show “MTV Love School Season 2” alongside beau Karan Kundra, has urged women to stand up against relationship abuse after she saw a couple engaging in a physical fight on the show.

Anusha and Karan were surprised to see Jacqueline and Varun hitting each other.

The two contestants have had a turbulent relationship in the past and joined the show to sort out their issues. However, things got worse when they physically abused each other on the show.

“This is one of the worst nights of ‘Love School Season 2′,” Karan said.

IANS