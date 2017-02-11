St. Louis Bal Vihar celebrates Republic Day of India

By a Staff Writer, Posted On : February 11, 2017 1:18 am

The Center for Indian Cultural Education – Bal Vihar of St. Louis celebrated India’s 68th Republic Day at Ladue Middle school in Ladue, Missouri last month. More than 500 people including Bert Vescolani, CEO of St. Louis Science Center and Beth Rodriguez, an interfaith consultant who works closely with Bal Vihar, attended the event.

The Bal Vihar has been serving the St. Louis community for the last 25 years and focuses on its vision of instilling Asian Indian culture in children, a Bal Vihar press release says. The voluntary non-profit organization has graduated more than 1000 students over period and its enrollment is growing in the community. Focused on diversity and community service under the leadership of professional volunteers, Bal Vihar also conducts programs in collaboration with the St. Louis Arts Center, St. Louis Science Center and the area’s interfaith community every year.

To celebrate the achievements of the school, Center for the Indian cultural Education it will observe its 25 years of service to the community on April 1at the Lafayette High school in Wildwood, Mo.