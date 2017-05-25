Srushti Events rocks again in New Jersey for Mother’s Day

By Staff Writer, Posted On : May 25, 2017 4:12 pm

Srushti Events Glam girls night event on May 12th, 2017 at Royal Alberts Palace, NEW JERSEY was a huge success with 850 ladies from New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia attended the fun filled night. The CEO of Srushti events Geetha Mannam is a leading Immigration attorney by profession and also an active community leader and certified basketball coach.

The event started with live singing, fashion show, Live Dhol, DJ by Karan entertainment, lots of delicious food, shopping, open dance floor with the rocking music of 90s to latest, and many more fun gifts and prizes. Vendors from different businesses had their stalls set up at the event. The theme/Dress code is every Girl’s favorite Pink. The event gave an amazing opportunity to meet old friends and make new friends and dance the night out.

SRUSHTI EVENTS – is one of the leading Event Management Companies based out of USA. SRUSHTI has executed various EVENTS including CORPORATE EVENTS, CELEBRITY & ARTIST MANAGEMENT, WEDDING PLANNING & BIRTHDAY PARTIES, AND VARIOUS INDIAN CULTURAL EVENTS. SRUSHTI has organized large scale EVENTS for renowned INDIAN associations across USA and has gained huge popularity for conducting LADIES NITES, DJ NITES, FESTIVE EVENTS and NEW YEAR PARTIES. SRUSHTI has managed various artists and celebrities from BOLLYWOOD to TOLLYWOOD and delivered crowd roaring performances.

Speaking on the occasion, in fact with the increasing awareness about gender equality, women have become successful in looking after their career as well as the household affairs. And so, it’s a mother who has the unfathomable power of multi tasking and balancing children and work simultaneously in the most proficient way.

“We were planning this event for a long time and wanted it to be a success and show our gratitude to our gorgeous mothers.” says Sweety Kinnar Shah.

Dr Roja Vemula said “We wanted to cheer up the moms and make them forget about stressful home issues for the day.

Ladies who attended the event said “All of us need a day to feel special, and celebrate motherhood & the best way to do so is by pampering ourselves”

The Event was sponsored by Suhag Jewelers, Northeast realty, Desi Sylo, Chaavis, Jayesh Production by Jayesh Patel, Ice Gola express, NY Life insurance, Royal Alberts Palace and Red Chutney restaurant.

