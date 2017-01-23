SRK takes AbRam’s help to promote ‘Raees’

Mumbai, Jan 22

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took his three-year-old son AbRam’s help to promote his forthcoming film “Raees”.

The 51-year-old posted a black and white image of his son wearing a pair of glasses and captioned it with a dialogue from the film.

“And bola na ‘battery nahi bolne ka’ (Told you not to call me battery),” Shah Rukh captioned the image on his Twitter account.

The “Dilwale” star had earlier shared his own photograph wearing the similar pair of glasses that have been donned by AbRam.

“And if the glasses are 3D then I guess Battery bol lo… Alas ‘Raees’ is in 2D but the story is multi-dimensional,” he tweeted.

Set against the backdrop of prohibition in Gujarat, “Raees” touches upon the way the alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed. Its trailer gives a glimpse of the story backed by heavy duty action sequences, and many thrilling moments.

In the film, the “Chennai Express” star essays the title role of Raees, a bootlegger. It also marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan’s foray into Bollywood.

The Rahul Dholakia directorial will clash with Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam starrer “Kaabil” at the box-office on January 25.