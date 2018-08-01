Sristi Kamal named senior representative for Defenders of Wildlife in Oregon

Indian American Sristi Kamal has been named the new Northwest Senior Representative in Oregon by the nonprofit conservation organization Defenders of Wildlife.

Kamal has spent her career working on wildlife conservation issues around the world and has put her experience to use in Oregon over the last few years.

Not only does she hold a doctorate in ecology from Jagiellonian University in Poland, she has a master’s in environmental studies from TERI University in India and a bachelor’s in zoology, according to her bio on the Defenders of Wildlife website.

Her doctoral research focused on the human dimensions of wildlife conservation, including identifying sources of conflict related to conservation on private lands and her master’s dissertation was conducted at Yale University and focused on conflicts around large carnivore conservation, with grizzly bears in Yellowstone as her case study.

She is multi-lingual and has project management and community engagement experience.

In Oregon, she has worked as a consultant with several NGOs, including The Nature Conservancy, Mercy Corps and Oregon Wild, and has worked to familiarize herself with wildlife conservation issues in Oregon, according to her bio.

“I am very excited to join the Defenders of Wildlife family, and to have the opportunity to work in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. In my career, I have used evidence-based science to support wildlife conservation. Defenders’ holistic approach integrating science, policy and advocacy to wildlife conservation reflects my own. I look forward to working collaboratively with partners and local communities to focus our energy and resources in protecting imperiled species and their habitat in the state,” Kamal said in a statement.