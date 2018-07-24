Srikant Nayak becomes CFO of GroupBy

Indian American Srikant Nayak has been promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer for GroupBy Inc., and will be responsible for aligning GroupBy’s sales cycle, business decisions and operations to ensure GroupBy’s present and future growth.

Prior to becoming GroupBy’s CFO, Nayak served as the VP of Finance and Senior Director of Finance for GroupBy, he joined the company in 2015.

Nayak has had more than 22 years of international experience across multiple industries including software, natural resources, infrastructure and medical devices.

He is experienced in managing the accounting and finance functions of companies and understands the complexities of the enterprise sales cycle as he holds a CPA, CA designation from Canada and is also a Chartered Accountant from India.

Prior to joining GroupBy, Nayak served in various finance leadership roles, most recently serving as director of Homeland Energy Group, a coal producer with operations in South Africa, where he oversaw the audit and governance committee.

Nayak also served as the VP of finance for Toronto-based Unit Park, a parking management company, where he was responsible for the overall capital plan and ensuring revenue controls and audit procedures maximized the company’s revenue integrity.

Furthermore, Nayak’s rolodex of finance leadership includes prominent roles in international companies including Thinet Emirates in Abu Dhabi, El Dukair in Saudi Arabia and Tata Elxsi in Bengaluru, India.

“At GroupBy, I have seen our customer logos expand qualitatively due to the amazing offerings we have, developed and serviced by a team of very smart and enterprising individuals. As CFO, I am excited to play an important role in helping the management team steer this amazing startup to its full potential. I believe we have entered the most exciting stage of our journey as we have doubled ourselves every year and have a strong pipeline that will ensure we not only keep but exceed that pace,” Nayak is quoted saying in a press release.

“We are currently in one of the most exciting stages of our journey at GroupBy as we continue to witness unprecedented growth. Srikant has been a key component in ensuring we are being smart and efficient as we continue to innovate. We are thrilled to have his breadth and depth of experience as we continue to evolve and deliver a best-in-class eCommerce experience to our customers,” Roland Gossage, CEO of GroupBy, is quoted saying in a press release.

GroupBy is the first data-driven individualization platform that engages the consumer on a one-to-one basis while allowing the retailer to influence its shoppers in a non-intrusive or obvious way.