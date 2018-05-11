Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to address AAPI delegates in Ohio

NEW YORK – Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will be sharing his knowledge of yoga and meditation at the 36th Annual AAPI Convention & Scientific Assembly in Columbus, Ohio, on July 5.

“We are so fortunate to have Sri Sri, who travels the world sharing wisdom and insights on a number of timely and important topics, and is a world –renowned author of books that teach and inspire, has agreed to grace us with his presence and enlighten us all with his wisdom. His talks motivate and encourage, offer comfort and reassurance, and provide insights for daily living,” Dr. Gautam Samadder, President of AAPI, stated in a press release.

The convention, which will be held from July 4 to 8, will feature many notable speakers, cutting edge medical and scientific information, and the rich cultural backdrop of authentic Indian cuisine, fashion, yoga and entertainment from top Indian performers.

The event also includes an AAPI’s Got Talent, organized by the AAPI physicians, a chance for registered guests to participate and compete in a talent show, as well as the first ever AAPI Pageant, organized and supported by National AAPI – a non-profit organization.

“AAPI Pageant is more than just a title; it’s a movement for empowering women from all walks of life to achieve their dreams. This pageant promotes self-confidence, leadership, poise and public speaking skills as well as the strong presence of beautiful women in our community,” Dr. John Johnson, Chair of the Convention Organizing Committee, stated in a press release.

Dr. Naresh Parikh, President-Elect of AAPI, recalled how Sri Sri Ravi Shankar led the delegates of AAPI at the 33rd Annual Convention held in Florida, into a meditative state.

“The unique event served as a platform for the AAPI members to discuss the importance of meditation in resolving the nation’s pressing health concerns and how Ayurveda, Yoga, and Meditations, the ancient traditions of India offer solutions to the most pressing health problems of the world,” Dr. Parikh stated.