‘SPYder’ crosses $1M mark in the U.S.

Mahesh Babu’s Telugu-Tamil language thriller SPYder crossed the $1 million threshold in America on Tuesday, Sept. 26 makes it the third Indian film this year and the sixth film overall to debut with a seven-figure box office tally in the U.S.

The film has come in fifth place in the theaters behind Hollywood blockbusters Kingsman: The Golden Circle, IT, Jeepers Creepers 3 and The Lego Ninjago Movie.

So far the highest-ranked opening for an Indian film this year was Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, coming in third place by making $10.4 million over its debut weekend with SPYder falling right behind at $1,005,630.

Forbes noted that the majority of the biggest Indian openers in the U.S. are Telugu and Tamil-language films including Baahubali, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Kabali, Khaidi No. 150 and SPYder, all ranking among the biggest first-day debuts in the territory.

Although Hindi films dominate the market with eight of the 10 highest grossing films overall there, Telugu and Tamil-language releases tend to be more frontloaded with very large premiere days often followed by rapidly dwindling attendance, though it’s too early to tell as Wednesday’s preliminary box office reports suggest that SPYder may follow that same pattern.

In Australia, SPYder has debuted at seventh place on the charts with A$108,731 collected from 56 venues and reports from India have said that the thriller off to an excellent start.