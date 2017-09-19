Sports club holds Midwest Kabaddi championship

CHICAGO, IL

Shere-Punjab Midwest Sports & Cultural Club of Chicago held its annual Kabaddi tournament on Sunday Sept. 3, at Busse Woods Forest Preserve at Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Sport enthusiasts, friends and community members from Midwest states, including Michigan, Indiana and Ohio besides Chicagoland showed up in droves. Teams from other states also showed up.

California, North Carolina, Seattle and Chicago teams played 5 exciting and nail-biting matches. The final was between Seattle and North Carolina.

Among the six competing teams, the final match was between old rivals Tony Sanghera’s team from Chicago and Lakhbir Dhindsa’s team from Kenosha. Kenosha won by one point.

Seattle grabbed the first prize and North Carolina was declared runner up. Best Stopper prize went to Pala Jalalpur. Sandeep Surkhpur and Laadi were awarded the Best Raider prize.

The contest was sponsored by Amarjit Singh Dhindsa and family and the chief guest was Gurcharan Singh Jhaj. Speaking at the occasion Amardev Singh Bandesha from Shere Punjab Sports Club said that “Beside culture and religion, we need to encourage participation in our Desi sports to our new generation.” Another club member Parminder Singh Walia said that “Shere Punjab is one of the first ones to start this championship in Midwest and our effort is to maintain the originality of this sport and to pass it on to the next generation”.

Local businesses provided meals, and Punjabi folk singer Baljit Malwa and local talent Jessie performed live.

Match commentator Makhan Ali kept the crowd informed and entertained. Kabaddi Coach Paramjit Singh Kammi and match referees Raja Talan, Rana Bhandal, Pammi coach were also honored for their work and dedication. President S. Balwinder Singh Chatha in his closing remarks, thanked all the members, board of trustees, volunteers and sponsors.