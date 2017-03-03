Speaker Ryan meets Jaishankar, condoles ‘senseless murder’ of techie

IANS, Posted On : March 3, 2017 6:26 pm

WASHINGTON

After President Donald Trump condemned the killing, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan has offered the condolences of the House for the “senseless” murder of Indian techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla, during his meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar here.

Ryan, in a statement, also said that the two sides discussed ways to enhance the bilateral economic and defense cooperation.

The Indian Foreign Secretary arrived here on Feb. 28 on a four-day visit to hold talks with top officials of the Trump Administration.

“The relationship between the U.S. and India is rooted in shared values of democracy and freedom,” Ryan said in a statement after his meeting with Jaishankar.

“We had a great opportunity today to build on this critical partnership by discussing ways to enhance our economic and defense cooperation,” he stated.

“In our meeting, I expressed the House’s condolences on the death of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was senselessly murdered last week in Kansas. Our peoples must continue to stand together, and I look forward to working with Foreign Secretary Jaishankar in the years ahead.”

Jaishankar also met with National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster.