Sparsh Shah documentary to go live on YouTube on March 1

NEW YORK – Real Stories, an original documentary production, will make a film on the Indian American teen sensation Sparsh Shah, the 14-year-old boy who was born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta or Brittle Bone Disorder and has broken 120 bones in his body so far.

Shah is from Iselin, New Jersey, and is also an extraordinarily talented rapper who goes by the name Purhythm and has been inspired by Eminem.

In fact just recently, Eminem’s record label tweeted Shah after one of his videos, in which he was covering an Eminem song, went viral, according to a press release.

Shah gained international fame in 2016 after he uploaded a cover of Eminem’s “Not Afraid” on his YouTube channel with 700,000 views, according to a Huffington Post report.

According to a Huffington Post report, Shah has written at least 10 original songs and several short stories, poems and speeches along with performing at community events in the New York/New Jersey area.

The ‘Brittle Bone Rapper’ is about Shah which showcases his powerful performances and remarkably mature, spiritual perspectives on his life and condition.

The film will revolve around Shah’s journey to the Champions of Hope awards ceremony in Los Angeles where he will be honored and hopes to perform his latest song, a duet with YouTube star Meredith Grace Puckett.

However, before he makes it to Los Angeles, he will have to undergo a critical surgery to straighten his spine which could ultimately save his life.

‘Brittle Bone Rapper’ will go live on Thursday, March 1 on the Real Stories YouTube channel.

This will be the first original production from Real Stories.