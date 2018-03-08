South Asian Wedding Expo: Ideas For The Perfect Wedding

CHICAGO, IL – The 3rd South Asian Wedding Expo organized by Pearl Banquets on Feb. 25, in Roselle, IL. resembled a real marriage occasion, one where attendees could choose from a variety of options not just in clothing and accessories, but also food and other wedding services. Some 500 invitees, most of them in different stages of planning a wedding came to the event, Asian Media USA said in a press release.

A fashion show where 20 different bridal attires were featured, was accompanied by a food-testing event where more than 80 items including a variety of drinks and starters, were offered. Sitting arrangements and catering options were also presented.

There were more than 50 vendors who had stalls in the exhibition hall, making it easy for parents, relatives and friends of the bride and groom to make their choices and selections. among the vendors who exhibited their products and services were ABC Limousine, Andaaz Jewelry, Anisha Creations, Artistic, Arya Sounds, Ashu Cards, Ashutosh Sales Inc., Bandhan Rentals, Bombay Styles, Champagn Limosine, Doll’s Salon & Spa, Dream Events, Emrace Earth Oils, Escape Entertainment, Holiday Inn, JD Events, Joshua, Maharaja Farm, Plush Event Planning, Poonam Creations, Premeir Design, Ramis Mandap, Sabs, St J Y, The Baking Institute, The Great Recyclery, Waterford Conference Center and Yanini Design.

Jagmohan Jayara, founder of originally India house which three years ago, was named Pearl Banquets, is known for offering traditional and contemporary fare. Jayara has 3 more eateries and banquet locations in Oakbrook, Buffalo grove and downtown Chicago. The newest addition is Bombay Chopstick, featuring Indo- Chinese Cuisine.

alongside the one-stop-shop South Asian Wedding Expo, entertainers who performed at the event included Anita’s Bollywood Beats from Buffalo grove. it included a medley of classical, contemporary and fusion numbers like “Saibo” from “Shor in the City”, “Kanha Manena” from “Shubh Mangal Savadhan” performed by Anita Rotiwar and her students, Urvi Dalal, Lakshmi Ravi, Nital Shah and Nitya Verma. The teen group performed remix songs of the 80s and 90s like “In Ankhon Ki Masti” from the movie “Umrao Jaan” and “Chamma Chamma” performed by Alyssa Sachdeva, Himali Sachdeva, Akshada Dharrao, Riya Khandelwal and Diya Shah.