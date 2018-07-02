South Asian Spelling Bee Announces Dallas and New Jersey 2018 Winners

Continuing its quest for the best speller in the community, the 2018 South Asian Spelling Bee made stops at Dallas, Texas and New Brunswick, New Jersey this past weekend, where they met current Scripps National Champion and South Asian Spelling Bee alumnus Karthik Nemmani.

Having attended the South Asian Spelling Bee for five years, Nemmani had specific insights about his experience at the event and its contribution to his success.

“The South Asian Spelling Bee gave me exposure and a competitive edge that other bees lacked,” he told a standing room only crowd at the Dallas regional.

This year Sohum Sukhatankar, 12 of Dallas, Texas won while Rohan Raja, 12, of Irving, Texas was the first runner up at the Dallas Regional.

Nitya Kathiravan, 9, of Edison, New Jersey was the regional champ and Sujata Choudhury, 11, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, was the first runner up.

Organized by Touchdown Media Inc., the South Asian Spelling Bee is celebrating its 11th anniversary this year and regional were held in six locations across the United States including Washington D.C.; Charlotte, South Carolina; San Francisco, California; Chicago, Illinois; New Jersey and Dallas, Texas.

International regionals are held in Accra, Ghana.

“For the past ten years, the Bee has consistently provided a firm platform for the community to come together and hone their craft. It’s become a family activity that contributes towards the overall development of the child. We are proud to enter our eleventh consecutive year and look forward to engaging some of these wonderful spellers,” Rahul Walia, founder of the South Asian Spelling Bee and CEO of Touchdown Media Inc., quoted in a press release.

Within the past year the South Asian Spelling Bee has been exhaustively featured in “Breaking the Bee” and an exclusive story on VICE News that followed the journey of South Asian Spelling Bee spellers and the importance of the South Asian Spelling Bee platform being a vital step in their spelling journey.

The top two spellers of each regional competition will advance to the finals to be held in New Jersey in August and will have a chance of winning a grand prize of $3,000.

This year, the Bee is proudly powered by Kawan- the world’s most popular Roti paratha brand returns as the powered by sponsor and as always, Sony Pictures Networks is the exclusive broadcast partner for the South Asian Spelling Bee and will be airing the series across 120 countries.