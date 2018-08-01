South Asian-origin teen charged with first-degree assault for ripping out relative’s eyes with bare hands

Mahad Aziz, a teen of South Asian-origin, from Rochester, Minnesota, faces a felony charge of first-degree assault for ripping out his 74-year-old relative’s eyes with his bare hands.

According to a Daily Mail report, authorities arrived at Rochester Square Apartments on Friday, last week, at 2 p.m. to check on a noise complaint and found Aziz straddling his relative in a pool of blood.

The elderly man’s eyes were missing and most of his teeth were knocked out.

Aziz later told investigators that he had not used any weapons against his relative, only his hands, according to KTTC.

Aziz was combative with police and was put into handcuffs; he was taken for a mental health evaluation before he was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

The victim, whose eyes have not been found yet, was semi-conscious when police arrived but did not sustain any life-threatening injuries though he will likely be blind for the rest of his life.

‘You lose your eyes, it’s not…there’s no replacement. Obviously this is an injury that is going to change this man’s life. It’s a permanent injury that’s disabling. A permanent loss of bodily function,” Rochester Police Capt. John Sherwin told KTTC.

The motive of the fight remains unknown as the investigation is still underway.