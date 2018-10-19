South Asian Golf Association hosts 14th annual golf tournament

The South Asian Golf Association (SAGA) held their 14th annual tournament on September 29 at the Shackamaxon Country Club in Scotch Plains, New Jersey.

Paresh Desai won the overall coveted Anish Joshi Memorial trophy while Santosh Hanumaiah, Sanjeev Sarna and Rajat Beri won the first flight; Aman Ahuja, Joe Kapoor and Shyam Jagirdar won the second flight; and Paresh Desai, Rajiv Walia and Ankit Patel won the third flight.

SAGA also has a Junior track, in which Rehan Yadav won the “Most Improved Golfer” award and Roshan Seth was the Low Gross Score winner, among many others.

This year, SAGA launched the SAGA Junior Scholarship, which is a scholarship program for promising and deserving college-bound youngsters, who display a flair for golf as well as a passion to excel academically.

“When our youngsters are striving for excellence in golf and in academics, SAGA wants to play its part and award such hard work, thereby motivating our youngsters to reach for the sky. Keep a look out for details of eligibility on our website in the coming weeks. SAGA believes in something for everyone,” a SAGA spokesperson is quoted saying in a press release.

The tournament also featured MCs Shyam Jagirdar and Deep Tapliyal and a performance by community singers Sumitra Iyer and Prakhar Ghosh, topped off with a Bollywood themed gala.