South Asian extravaganza to raise funds for people with disabilities

Staff Writer, Posted On : February 24, 2017 1:09 pm

Enable, Inc., a New Jersey-based non-profit providing services, resources and support for adults and children with disabilities and seniors, will host a fundraiser featuring Indian music and dance. To be held on March 11 at West Windsor Plainsboro High School South Theater at 4:30 p.m., Winter Manmohini 2017 will include performances by the Satrangi School of Fusion, the Indian Cultural Society of East Brunswick, Sparsh Shah; and Sumukh Bhatia.

“Winter Manmohini 2017 raises funds for Enable’s critical services for seniors and people with disabilities,” a press release quoted Sharon Copeland, Enable’s chief executive officer as saying. “The community comes together to enjoy dance, theater and singing, and self-expression. It is a fun, inspirational event.”

Featured in Manmohini 2016, Satrangi School of Fusion, led by Rohheet Baxi, is the highlight of the show with over 300 dancers and thousands of costumes. Baxi, who lost a leg to cancer as a child, founded the non-profit Dance with Wings which provides free dance lessons to children and families living with autism, Down syndrome and developmental challenges. Dance with Wings students are included in Winter Manmohini 2017.

The Indian Cultural Society of East Brunswick Theater Group will perform “Romance in the Garden: Bhagavad-Ajjuka”. The one-act play was adapted from a 7th century Sanskrit farce by director Dr. Farley Richmond, professor and director of the Center for Asian Studies at the University of Georgia/Athens. Barkha Kishnani is assistant director.

Shah is a 13-year-old prodigy who uses a wheelchair was born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, an incurable disease that makes his bones extremely brittle. The student of classical Hindustani music and American vocal music has written 13 songs, and performed at over 70 live shows. Bhatia has been signing and performing since the age of four. A student of Carnatic music, Bhatia has given over 300 public performances in different languages and genres including Bollywood, South Indian Cinema, Punjabi, Qawali, and Western. He has received numerous awards and has appeared with Shreya Ghoshal.

Open seating tickets cost $20 for adults; $15 for children and students. VIP reserved seats cost $50. Tickets at the door are $25/$20/$50. Doors open at 4 pm ; performances start at 4:30 pm. The theater is located at 346 Clarksville Road, Princeton Junction, New Jersey.

Enable, Inc. serves over 500 New Jersey individuals with disabilities, seniors, and their families. About one in five Americans lives with a disability. Over one in ten live with a severe disability. Established as a non-profit in 1989, through in home, residential and day services, Enable helps sustain healthy, independent lives in an environment that provides dignity, respect, and personal fulfillment.