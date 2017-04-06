South Asian Culture Society of Chicago celebrates Women’s Day

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 6, 2017 11:31 am

The South Asian Cultural Society of Chicago celebrated its third annual International Women’s Day at the Poplar Creek Library in Streamwood, Ill., last month. More than 150 people attended the March 25 event. Performances and speeches reflected the event’s theme “Be Bold For Change,” a SACS press release said.

The event began with welcome remarks by SACS president Ghousia Sultana, who discussed the purpose of commemorating International Women’s Day and spoke on the importance and the theme of IWD stressing the need to work together to reduce gender parity. Chief guests were Senator Cristina Castro; representing the 22nd district of the Illinois Senate; Streamwood Village President Billie D. Roth, and Syed Hussaini of Village Bank and Trust. Surprise guest speaker was Candace McCreary, president of Poplar Creek Library, who stopped by to say a few encouraging words at the event, the press release said. All guest speakers discussed the trials and tribulations they have either endured or witnessed in regards to today’s women.

The cultural portion of the program started shortly after with two separate groups. The first group, Mandi Theatre Group, began with a prayer song sung by, Tara Swaminathan. The prayer was followed by four separate mono acts discussing the hardships and roadblocks all women was must endure no matter where they may be in the world. The mono act discussing ‘Transgenderism’ performed by Arnab Sarkar, was the most well received topic. In addition to the mono acts, two classical dances were performed, one as a solo and the other as a group. The solo dance was Pushpanjali, the first dance in a Bharat Natyam performance, while the second group was Jhankar Dance Group who performed five dance sequences to a medley of songs from Bollywood.

To show support and appreciation to all participants and to encourage their work and dedication to the culture and community, SACS presented certificates of appreciation that were distributed by Village president Billie Roth. A raffle was also drawn, with the winner taking home a beautiful food basket. The event ended with a vote of thanks by Sultana.

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8th and is considered a major day of global celebration to honor and celebrate women and to recognize their economic, political, and social achievements and contributions to the world while calling for gender equality.