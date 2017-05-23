South Asian community leader Dilip Chauhan honored with Kings of Long Island Award

By Staff Writer, Posted On : May 23, 2017 5:13 pm

NEW YORK

Indian American community activist Dilip Chauhan was honored with Kings of Long Island Award at the annual Star Network Kings of Long Island Awards and Networking Event, in Great Neck, Long Island, New York, on April 6.

Around 500 people from all walks of life gathered at Leonard’s Palazzo to recognize 45 men from Nassau and Suffolk Counties for their exemplary work in business and the community. Ashley Edwards, Miss Long Island 2017, was also in attendance at the event.

Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos offered his congratulations to all of the honorees. “I would like to congratulate you for your accomplishments,” said Maragos. “Each one of you is an incredibly accomplished, and I know you have a lot more to give.”

Chauhan was recognized as one of the most prominent and dedicated advocates for the South Asian-American community.

Chauhan has touched the lives of many people through his unwavering support for those in his community.

Through his “Gateway to South Asian American Community Presentation”, he has connected countless corporate, nonprofit, academic, faith-based, and government leaders to the South Asian-American community.



Chauhan currently serves as a Senior Advisor to the Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos. In his previous role as the Director of Southeast Asian Affairs for the Nassau County Comptroller’s office, he educated small business owners about government business opportunity available for MWBE.

Chauhan currently sits on the Boards of Service Now for Adult Persons (SNAP) and South Asian American Voice.

In recognition of his accomplishments in his community, New York Congresswoman Grace Meng designated November 12th as “Dilip Chauhan Day” within the 6th Congressional District. He also recently received the New York State and City Hall’s Political Rising Star “40 under 40” award.

Chauhan dedicated his award to the fast-growing South Asian American community.

“We are Indian Americans, Pakistani Americans, Bangladeshi Americans, Sri Lankans, Nepalese and other South Asian Americans. Just to give you an idea of our impact: Indian American physicians in United States are 120,000; 18,000 physicians in United States are of Pakistani-Origin, 90,000 convenience stores owned and operated by Indian American, and 22,000 hotel/motels are owned by Indian Americans,” Chauhan said.

The evening’s raffle raised nearly $4,000, thanks to a very generous donation by honoree Danny Pisani, who bid – and won – a trip to Cancun. Proceeds from the raffles went to support EIHAB Human Services and The United Family Beacon House.

This event was sponsored by Flushing Bank, Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation, Investors Bank, D & F Development, New York Community Bank, Contour Mortgage, AgeWell New York, Forest Hills Financial Group, Stew Leonard’s, Zwanger Pesiri Radiology, Marketing Works, Broadway Stages, EIHAB Human Services, Bethpage Best of Long Island, Georgi Vodka, Neiman Marcus and Godiva.