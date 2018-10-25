South Asian Coalition to leading South Asian Early Voting Day in Chicago

The newly formed South Asian Civic Engagement Coalition has announced that the inaugural South Asian Early Voting Day will take place on Tuesday, October 30 at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Indo-American Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The event is part of a larger coalition effort to make more South Asians vote in the upcoming November election.

“South Asians are among the fast growing ethnic group in Illinois and nationally, but among the least likely to vote, which we see as an opportunity for growth. The saying goes if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu. We need to make sure that our community turns out and elects representatives who ensure we have a seat at the table. We encourage everyone to join us to vote early and gather information on October 30th,” Anar Parikh, a representative of the coalition, is quoted saying in a press release.

Chicago residents are welcome to join the coalition at the 50th Ward early voting location at Warren Park afterward, while voters outside of Chicago are encouraged to vote early at their respective early voting locations.

According to a press release, the coalition will lead an estimated 150 people to cast their ballots for the midterm elections and will also provide information about serving as a bilingual election judge, assisting in Get Out the Vote Efforts and civic engagement regardless of eligibility to vote.

For more information contact Anar Parikh at 773-973-4444 ext. 107 or anarparikh@indoamerican.org