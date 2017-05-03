Somerset redevelopment agency honors Saint Peter’s president

, Posted On : May 3, 2017 6:14 pm

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – Leslie D. Hirsch, FACHE, interim CEO and president of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, is presented with the Central Jersey Community Development Corporation’s Legacy Leadership Award by The Rev. DeForest “Buster” Soaries, chairman and CEO of the CJCDC, during the organization’s annual corporate recognition breakfast held Friday, April 28, at the Hyatt Regency in New Brunswick.

Hirsch was recognized for his contributions toward a growing relationship between the CJCDC and Saint Peter’s Healthcare System in helping the CJCDC revitalize a distressed community and “reshaping the landscape of an area rife with urban blight” in the Somerset section of Franklin, Soaries said.

The CJCDC also honored Jason Redd, Esq., senior counselor to state Senate President Stephen Sweeney, D-Cumberland, Gloucester, and Camden, with the Community Advocate Award; Kenneth Myers, Synchrony Bank, with the Corporate Partner Award; and Eric LeGrand, paralyzed former Rutgers University football player and founder, Team Legrand, with the Chris Kjeldsen Community Service Award.

