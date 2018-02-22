Somerset County High School Democrats to hold “March for Our Lives” on March 24

The Somerset County High School Democrats (SC HSD) called on county, state and federal leaders to take common sense action on gun violence in the United States, particularly regarding school violence.

“The school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 teachers and students is the 18th this year alone. Any high school student can see that guns are a serious threat to our safety, and it’s shocking that our government is unable to take action,” said Jason Lam, president of the Somerset NJ High School Democrats.

The SC HSD supports the national movement that was generated by the response to the Parkland, Florida shooting and will have members participating in the National School Walkout on March 14 as well as attend the national March for Our Lives on March 24 in Washington D.C.

“Too many times after a mass shooting there is a lot of talk for a week or two, and then the country moves on to other issues. Nothing changes. This time we students aren’t going to let that happen, and we are going to make sure gun and school safety stay in the public’s eye until we get some action,” Lam added.

In addition to the Washington D.C. rally, the SC HSD plans to progress fun and school safety by electing more Democrats in Somerset County, including two Freeholders, defeating Representative Leonard Lance, and reelecting Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman as well as Senator Bob Menendez.

“The Republican Party has blocked common sense gun regulation for decades, and the only way to ensure there is action is to elect Democratic majorities. We’re proud to have worked hard to elect Governor Phil Murphy and expand New Jersey’s Democratic majority and will continue to work to build Democratic majorities at every level to ensure action is taken,” Lam said.

For students and supporters who are unable to travel to D.C. for the march, the Somerset County High School Democrats and the Somerset County Democratic Committee will be recreating the march on March 24 during the Somerset County March for Our Lives rally, more information will be available in the coming weeks.

“We’re so proud of these young people taking a stand against gun violence, and not letting the adults pass the buck again. Now it’s up to the adults to actually do something more than offer thoughts and prayers,” said Peg Schaffer, the Somerset County Democratic Chair.

The Somerset County High School Democrats have more than 200 members in X Somerset County schools, including Bridgewater High School, Watchung Hills High School, Ridge High School and the Pingry School.

Students and supporters interested in joining the Organizing Committee for the Somerset County March for Our Lives rally, or in starting a High School Democrats organization in their high school, can contact Jason Lam atjlam@hsdems.org or Executive Director Nathan Rudy at somersetdemsed@gmail.com or (908) 552-1923.