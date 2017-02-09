Some State Lawmakers Moving To Stiffen Laws, Regulations For Green Card Holders

By a Staff Writer, Posted On : February 9, 2017 2:53 am

The rumblings of an anti-immigrant sentiment are being felt across the nation as a number of lawmakers, mostly Republicans, at the state level are trying to push through legislation that could affect the lives of permanent residents, including the long-held right to work in law enforcement agencies.

State legislatures appear to be taking their cue from recent developments at the federal level including President Trump’s Executive Order placing a temporary travel ban on visitors and refugees from 7 countries that were listed by the Obama administration as trouble spots.

This Feb. 6, the Colorado State Senate Judiciary Committee passed a bill that would require law enforcement officials to be U.S. citizens, closing the door to Green Card holders who till now were eligible and part of the state’s police force.

The measure, SB 120, allows current permanent legal residents employed in law enforcement to continue but requires them to eventually become citizens.

The bill heads to the full state Senate where Republicans have a one-vote majority over the Democrats.

The measure was opposed by the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police which contended diversity was an asset to the force. Sheriffs’ County offices and Democrats in the Committee also opposed it on the same grounds.

However, state Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs, who sponsored SB 120, did not think so.

“They have authority that you and I will never have,” Sen. Gardner is quoted saying by Aspen Public Radio referring to Green Card holders in the police force. “I don’t need to remind anyone in this room that use and authority and discretion, when improperly used, and it is a rare thing, but when it is so, people are damaged. People are deprived of life, liberty and property.”

United States citizens have a better understanding of the country’s “unique values” Gardner said and indicated he worried where the loyalty of other legal residents lay. “It is not too much to expect that these individuals have the first loyalty as citizens to the United States of America and to our own constitution,” he said. The bill was opposed by Democrats in the state Senate Judiciary Committee.

In Georgia, the state the House of Representatives Motor Vehicles Committee passed a bill Feb. 7, that will require drivers licenses issued to Green Card holders to identify them as “Noncitizen.” The amendment to that effect was sponsored by among others, Republican state Reps. Alan Powell and Amy Carter, and was attached to House Bill 136 which related to providing guidance to the Department of Drivers Licenses.

Rep. Powell said putting “Noncitizen” on the drivers license could prevent Green Card holders/permanent residents from registering to vote or take advantage illegally of benefits meant for citizens only, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

“I don’t care if you’re a regional vice president for Mercedes,” Powell is quoted saying during the House Motor Vehicles Committee meeting. “If you’re in this country and can get a driver’s license, it at least ought to have on there ‘noncitizen.’”

The same day, on Capitol Hill, Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia, along with other Republican co-sponsors, introduced legislation in the U.S. Senate to overhaul the legal immigration system, cutting the number of refugees allowed into the country by half and abolishing the Green Card lottery.