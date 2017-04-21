Sohail Khan’s surprise visit on ‘Jaat Ki Jugni’ set

IANS, Posted On : April 21, 2017 3:14 pm

MUMBAI

Actor, director and producer Sohail Khan surprised his close friend and actor Yash Tonk by visiting the sets of “Jaat Ki Jugni” to congratulate him on the success of the TV show.

“It was pleasure having Sohail on set. Hopefully, he enjoyed watching us shoot as much as he enjoys watching the show,” Yash said in a statement.

“Jaat Ki Jugni”, which will also feature Madirakshi Mundle, Rakesh Pandey and Yash Tonk, is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

And Sohail has been following the show. Madirakshi, who plays the protagonist Munni, also said that “he came on set to wish and congratulate us is a testimonial to it”.

She said: “Sohail is very humble and the fact that he came on set to wish and congratulate us is a testimonial to it. He is also a friend of mine and Yash Tonk and we chatted for a long time on the set. He follows ‘Jaat Ki Jugni’ and is liking all the action and drama.”