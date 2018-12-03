SNL writer Nimesh Patel pulled off-stage for offensive jokes

The Columbia Asian American Alliance which organized the event, cultureSHOCK: Reclaim, reportedly removed Indian-American comedian Nimesh Patel off the stage during his performance. Patel, the first Indian American writer for Saturday Night Live was removed by the organizers, after he told the audience some jokes that were deemed by them to be racist and homophobic, according to a Columbia Spectator report.

Patel’s performance featured commentary on his experience living in a diverse area of New York City, and it included a joke about a gay, black man in his neighborhood, saying how being gay cannot be a choice because “no one looks in the mirror and thinks, ‘this black thing is too easy, let me just add another thing to it.’”

It was not until 30 minutes into his performance that members of AAA had to interrupt and denounce his jokes about racial identities and sexual orientation, the Spectator reported.

They did however, give him some time to give his closing remarks.

Patel clarified his comments saying that none of his remarks were offensive as he stood in solidarity with Asian American identities, adding that he was exposing the audience to ideas that would be found “in the real world,” the report said.

But before he could finish, Patel’s microphone was cut from off-stage and he was told to leave.

cultureSHOCK, is an annual charity showcase which aims to provide a platform for Asian-American artistic expression, in a bid to help breakthrough harmful stereotypes.

Patel was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing, and has previously performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers and opened for comedians such as Chris Rock.