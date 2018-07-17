‘SNL’ writer Nimesh Patel nominated for an Emmy

Nimesh Patel, the first Indian American to write for “Saturday Night Live” on NBC, has been nominated for an Emmy Award in the ‘Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series – 2018’ category.

Patel shares this nomination with a group of other “SNL” writers, including head writers Bryan Tucker, Michael Che, Colin Jost and Kent Sublette.

Patel announced his nomination on Instagram where he wrote, “I had an ex who dated a guy named Naimish immediately after we broke up, so this Namesh Emmy nomination snafu aint a thing,” alongside a screenshot in which he purposely misspelled his name.

Patel’s writing is influenced from his personal experiences.

He has written for the Oscars as well as for the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner which was hosted by Indian American comedian Hasan Minhaj.

Patel has also joked at New York’s Comedy Cellar during the 2016 election season that he “wanted Bobby Jindal to win for like two minutes. Not because I believe in his politics, but because I want a career on (‘Saturday Night Live’) and that’s the only way that was going to happen.”

Patel was even named one of Comedy Central’s “Comics to Watch” in 2016 and can be seen performing stand-up at comedy clubs in New York City.

Born in New Jersey, Patel went to the NYU Stern School of Business and graduated with a degree in finance.

He was then hired by Chris Rock in 2016 to write for the 88th Annual Academy Awards, making him the Indian American to do so.

Patel said that he has been extremely happy to see a boost in the number of Indian American writers today.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Monday, September17 and will be hosted by “Saturday Night Live’s” Michael Che and Colin Jost.