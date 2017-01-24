Sneha Wagh ‘Excited’ About Her Role in ‘Sher-E-Punjab…’

MUMBAI, JAN. 22

Sneha Wagh, who rose to fame with her motherly role in the show “Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera” is all set to return to television after one-and-half years with the show “Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh”. The actress says she is very excited about her role.

The actress will be playing Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s mother in Life OK’s upcoming periodic drama. In her previous show, she played a Punjabi mother and in this show as well, she will be seen playing Ranjit Singh’s mother, Raj Kaur.

“This is the first time that someone is making a show on the life of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. There is newness in the concept and the characters as we have no reference point. I am very excited about my role and about playing a Punjabi, loving mother and wife,” Sneha said in a statement.

It’s an important role and after the death of her character’s husband in the show, she will raise Ranjit Singh alone.

IANS