Sixteen Indian-Americans, South Asians win prestigious Sloan Research Fellowships

Sixteen Indian-Americans and South Asians, including at least two from Canadian universities were awarded the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation’s prestigious 2018 Sloan Research Fellowships. They are among the 126 early-career scholars representing “the most promising scientific researchers working today” the institution announced Feb. 16.
“Their achievements and potential place them among the next generation of scientific leaders in the U.S. and Canada,” the Foundation said announcing the fellowships. Winners receive $65,000, which may be spent over a two-year term on any expense supportive of their research. The Indian-Americans and South Asians who won the award featured in every category, the most, four, in the Computer Science category, and 3 in Physics. The winners are as follows:
Chemistry
Rajamani Gounder, Purdue University
Venkat Viswanathan, Carnegie Mellon University
Computational & Evolutionary Molecular Biology
Nidhi Sahni, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Computer Science
Finale Doshi-Velez, Harvard University
Shubhangi Saraf, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
Suchi Saria, Johns Hopkins University
Karthik Sridharan, Cornell University
Economics
Arun Chandrasekhar, Stanford University
Supreet Kaur, University of California, Berkeley
Mathematics
Jennifer Balakrishnan, Boston University
Arul Shankar, University of Toronto
Neuroscience
Bilal Haider, Georgia Institute of Technology
Ocean Sciences
Vinayak Agarwal, Georgia Institute of Technology
Physics
Anushya Chandran, Boston University
Arka Majumdar, University of Washington
Amar Vutha, University of Toronto