Six Students Bag Top Prizes At Siemens Competition

By a Staff Writer

Indian-American school students won a sweeping victory in the 17th annual Siemens Competition in Math, Science and Technology last week, bagging the top individuals and team prizes, and wining three out of six national individual finalist awards and the top award in a slate of six national finalist teams.

Vineet Edupuganti, a high school senior from Portland, Ore., won the $100,000 top individual prize while identical twin sisters Adhya Beesam and Shriya Beesam, both juniors from Plano, Texas, won the $100,000 grand prize in the team category.

The honors were presented at the George Washington University in Washington, D.C. in which 19 high school competitors – winnowed down from an original pool of more than 2,000 – were judged on their research in topics that addressed issues ranging from Alzheimer’s disease to levitating cars, and from cancer to planets outside the solar system, the Siemens Foundation announced Dec. 6.

Edupuganti, a senior at Oregon Episcopal School in Portland, won the grand prize in the individual category for developing a biodegradable battery that can power ingestible medical devices that can track and diagnose conditions that affect internal organs. The Beesam sisters bagged the honor in the team category for their developing a new approach to diagnose schizophrenia earlier in patients with higher certainty using both brain scans and psychiatric evaluations.

“All of the judges, including myself, were very impressed that high school students – even juniors and sophomores – were able to produce such advanced research and with an extremely sound command of the science,” said lead judge Megan Leftwich, assistant professor in the Department of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the George Washington University.

“There was a real passion in what the students presented this year, as was shown by the depth of their research and by the relevance to what is actually being studied and valued in academia and society today. They looked at real problems today – and all tried to go a step further in their own journey and analysis. This was a very difficult group to have to choose a winner from,” Leftwich said in a press statement.

Manan Shah, a senior from The Harker School in San Jose, Calif., got the $50,000 scholarship, winning the top position in individual finalist category while Prateek Kalakuntla, a senior from Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science in Denton, Texas, got the $30,000 scholarship in the same category and

Pranav Sivakumar, a senior from the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in Aurora got $20,000.

The top $50,000 scholarship in the team finalist category went to Nikhil Cheerla, a senior at Monta Vista High School in Cupertino, Calif., and Anika Cheerla, a sophomore at the same school in Cupertino.

The competition is the nation’s premier science research competition for high school students and seeks to promote excellence by encouraging students to undertake individual or team research projects.