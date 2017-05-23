Sister Shivani of Brahma Kumaris to start US tour ‘Awakening’

May 23, 2017

NEW YORK

Sister Shivani, an internationally renowned inspirational speaker, will begin her 14-city speaking tour of North America on June 20, with the theme of “Awakening.”

Sister Shivani presents her spiritual solutions to the complex problems of life through a TV program called “Awakening with Brahma Kumaris” and also through a YouTube channel which has over 33 million views and over 160,000 subscribers, according to a press release.

“These programs are about spiritual awakening that is, awakening to the true self. We all have an inner potential which we are unaware of. When we awaken to it, we can use it in life. Spirituality is the process of awakening to our inner peace, our inner strength, and our purpose in life. Awakening to our spiritual resources brings clarity and comfort about what is in front of us now and what our future will bring,” said Sister Mohini, Regional Coordinator of the Brahma Kumaris for the Americas.

The tour is intended to encourage people to discover and develop their inner resources to resolve conflicts and improve relationships and performance in their daily lives as a spiritual “awakening” can provide new types of solutions and higher levels of freedom and satisfaction.

Sister Shivani practices Raja Yoga Meditation as taught by the Brahma Kumaris (brahmakumaris.us). She became a popular presenter on ‘Awakening’ with Brahma Kumaris TV show by applying Raja Yoga to common life challenges.

Her unique blend of common sense practicality and unarguable spiritual principles has brought her to the international platform as not only has she traveled throughout India, but UK, Asia Pacific, Africa and Middle East as well, where she has conducted lectures, workshops, and TV and radio shows on themes such as emotional intelligence, leadership skills, parenting and relationships, self-realization and the practical technique of Raja Yoga Meditation.

Sister Shivani holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Pune University. She is a recipient of the ASSOCHAM’s Woman of the Decade award and is a goodwill ambassador of the World Psychiatry Association.

For free tickets and information on these programs visit www.bkawakening2017.org