Silverline’s Gireesh Sonnad named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2018

NEW YORK – Silverline, a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Firm headquartered in New York City, announced its CEO, Gireesh Sonnad, has won a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2018 in the U.S. SMB category.

Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual report recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights top leaders that employees love working for at Small & Medium Companies in the U.S.

Among chief executives recognized by employees in the U.S., Sonnad received an impressive approval rating based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews Silverline employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year.

“I am honored to receive this award and am truly humbled by the Silverline team for their trust and recognition,” said Sonnad, in a statement. “The team’s talent and enthusiasm inspires me everyday to be a better leader. Together, we have built a company with an incredible employee experience and a place we all love working at each and every day.”

“Winning a Glassdoor Top CEO award is a true acknowledgement of exceptional leadership, as it reflects the opinions of the employees who work with a chief executive every day,” said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor co-founder and CEO. “It can be a real recruiting advantage to have a top-rated CEO at the helm of a company who has strong support from his or her employees. The best CEOs are inspiring, trustworthy, innovative and can be great motivators for people to bring their best selves to work.”

When employees submit reviews about their company on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, including their overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes like senior management. As part of these ratings, employees are also asked to rate whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing.

Among the 770,000 companies reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent.