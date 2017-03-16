Silicon Valley lawmakers alarmed by recent hate attacks on Indian Americans in the area

By Ela Dutt, Posted On : March 16, 2017 1:01 am

A group of Silicon Valley lawmakers, alarmed by incidents of bias attacks on Indian-Americans in the area, has pledged to protect all minorities.

“In the past few months, we have seen a number of hate crimes against Indian Americans in our own backyard,” says the March 15 statement. A spokesperson for one of the signatories, told News India Times, Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna, who represents the 17th District in the heart of Silicon Valley, initiated the letter.

“We, the undersigned, pledge that we will make it a priority to protect all minorities and immigrants from such attacks,” it adds.

The statement is signed by Khanna as well as California State Assemblyman Ash Kalra, South San Francisco Mayor Pradeep Gupta, Cupertino Mayor Savita Vaidhyanathan, and Councilmembers Aruna Goel of Dublin, Raj Salwan of Fremont, and Rishi Kumar of Saratoga.

In San Jose, an Indian man driving a foreign car was questioned about his loyalty to America and told to “go back to [his] own country,” an incident he later described as his “first racial encounter” in his 41 years as living in this country, the statement says.

In Fremont, an Indian woman was slapped in an incident that was categorized a hate crime, the lawmakers said, adding “There are other minor incidences that have not yet been reported to law enforcement officials.”

Silicon Valley is the hub of technology that attracts thousands of Indian techies employed by companies both large and small. Indian-Americans form an important part of the development of the Valley, responsible for founding some 25 percent of the start-ups according to some estimates, and driving the IT industry in the region. The state has the largest number of Indian-American elected officials. Apart from those from Silicon Valley who signed the letter, U.S. Rep. Ami Bera and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris are some of the high profile Indian-American elected officials from the state.

” It is very unsettling that these hate crimes have popped up in Silicon Valley as well, where diversity and culture are so dearly treasured,” in this nation of immigrants, the signatories say, adding, “That people are being attacked simply because of their skin color or their nation of origin is unacceptable and shameful.”.

The signatories refer to the recent hate crimes in Kansas and Seattle in the last few weeks. On Feb. 22 Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a young Indian techie in Olathe, Kansas, was shot to death by a white man who told him and his friend Alok Madasani to “get out of my country.” Madasani was injured in the attack. On March 3, Deep Singh Rai, a resident of Kent, Washington State, was shot in the arm in his own driveway, when a white man wearing a mask, also told him to get out of the country. The shooting death of an Indian shopkeeper in South Carolina is still being investigated.

“We know these attacks represent a fringe that is not representative of our values,” they said, and were confident the Bay Area would rise above these attacks and be a model of tolerance and respect.