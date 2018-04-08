‘Sikhs of New York’ create new Guinness world record

NEW YORK, N.Y.– It was only fitting that a Guinness record would be created at what is often seen as “the crossroads of the world.” Times Square, where the organization, Sikhs of New York, held Turban Day on April 7, became the spot where organizers say they tied more than 9,000 turbans, to claim a new world record in turban-tying.

Representatives from Guinness World Record judged the event in Times Square and presented the organization with a successful world record breaking attempt by tying the most Turbans in one place in the world, the organization announced in a press release.

Thousands of New Yorkers and visitors from around the globe crowded into Times Square that day and many came away for the first time wearing a turban on their head and learned about Sikhism, said the organization in a press release. Turban Day is part of the many events around the United States where Indian-Americans of the Sikh faith, are celebrating Vaisakhi, a festival that commemorates the founding of the faith and also the harvest season.

“At Turban Day, we tied turbans regardless of age, color, gender or race,” Chanpreet Singh, the founder of the non-profit organization, is quoted saying in a press release. “These are core Sikh values and American values that make us Sikh Americans. Our diversity is our strength,” he added.

Held annually since 2013 to educate Americans and others about the fifth largest religion whose followers began coming to the U.S. during the British Raj in India about 125 years ago, and yet remain the least understood minority in this country which has borne the brunt of hate crimes and attacks on South Asian minorities, since 9/11.

The free event also included cultural and musical presentations.

Currently, Sikhs in the Tr-state area have gained even more visibility with the first Sikh mayor elected in Hoboken, N.J., Ravinder Bhalla, and the first Attorney General, Gurbir Grewal, appointed for the state, making history as the first Sikh AG in the nation’s history.

“Really enjoyed celebrating #TurbanDay in NYC today. Event intended to demystify Sikh turban and educate general public about the Sikh community. Honored by the very warm welcome from so many in the Sikh community” tweeted Bhalla the evening of April 7, posting several images of his participation in the event.