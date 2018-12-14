Sikh man, victim of hate crime, to be honored as ‘Citizen of the Year’

Surjit Singh Malhi, an Indian American of Sikh origin, who was the victim of a suspected hate crime, has been honored the “Citizen of the Year” in Turlock, California.

According to a FOX 4 report, the residents of the city have always known Malhi for his endless community service including providing cookies, milk and hot chocolate to those affected by the recent California wildfires.

Malhi told FOX 4 that it is “all about giving back to the community,” and “he hopes others learn by his example and do the same for their communities.”

Malhi, however, was attacked by two men in August and was told to “go back to your country.”

Malhi will be honored by the Turlock Chamber of Commerce.