Sikh man arrested for killing his Muslim daughter-in-law with a hammer in California

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 9, 2017 12:05 pm

New York: A 63-year-old Indian American man, Amarjit Singh, was arrested around midnight Wednesday for the brutal murder of his 29-year-old daughter-in-law and mother of a two-year-old son, Shameena Bibi, in Suinsin City, California. Singh confessed to killing Bibi with a hammer on Tuesday at their house, bludgeoning her to death, for being “disrespectful” to him.

Fox40 reported Bibia Muslim, was found dead inside a home garage in the 800 block of Bluebill Way. She suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

ABC 7 News reported police say Bibi’s husband and his brother came home and found her dead in the garage.

Suisun City Chief of Police Tim Mattos revealed Bibi lived at the home with her husband and two-year-old son. Her mother-in-law and father-in-law also lived at the residence.

Around midnight Wednesday Bibi’s father-in-law Amarjit Singh confessed to his involvement in the murder. Based on the investigation, authorities say Singh was upset over the victim being “disrespectful.” He confronted the victim in the garage and attacked her with a hammer.

The city of just over 28,000 hadn’t seen a murder in more than a year. Being a smaller department, Mattos said his department asked the FBI to assist.

Earlier, Fox News reported most of the neighbors who spoke of the incident said they only saw the members of the family who live in that home in passing. One neighbor reported seeing Singh usually sitting out in the front and watch the people go by.

ABC 7 News reported family and friends of the family are in shock after the bizarre and deadly attack.

Police say it all began with an argument that involved a bike.

“The suspect became angry and armed himself with a hammer,” Suisun City Police Chief Tim Mattos said.

Mattos said the 29-year-old Bibi was killed while her in-laws and 2-year-old son were inside the house. According to investigators, it was only later at the police station when the father-in-law, Singh, confessed.

“He was very calm, very stoic. It was interesting seeing his demeanor,” Mattos said.

According to police, Singh told investigators his daughter-in-law had “disrespected” him and that the pushing over of a bike in the garage may have been the last straw.

“The bike was pushed over, or thrown down or something happened to the bike. Possibly some words were exchanged, which the suspect felt disrespected through that exchange,” Mattos said.

Singh, a Sikh, worships at the Guru Nanak Temple in Fairfield, where a committee member told ABC7 News he is known as friendly, volunteers often and regularly attends Wednesday and Sunday prayers.

On Wednesday, friends stopped by to pay their respects at the family’s home.

“They are just sad right now. I came here to see them and my cousin came here,” family friend Sanjot Singh said. “She was very nice, she was a very nice woman.”

Singh is currently being held in the Solano County Jail without bail. He’s expected to be arraigned by this weekend.