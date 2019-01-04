Sikh community in Chicago serves Christmas lunch at Salvation Army

More than 30 members of the Sikh Religious Society in Palatine, Illinois helped feed the needy on Christmas at the Salvation Army in Chicago.

The local Sikh community group from Chicagoland has been doing this “Langar Seva” (food service) at Salvation Army since 1992 and has provided hot meals with turkey, chicken, mashed potatoes, beans, stuffing, bread rolls, sweet potatoes and apple pie, for over 600 people.

The food is donated by the Sikh community and prepared in the Salvation Army kitchen.

Youth volunteers of the Sikh community also handed out cookies, bagels and cakes to the families after their meals while children were given free toys.

“It gives us a great pleasure to serve the traditional meal on Christmas day to the underprivileged needy families, or homeless people longing to celebrate the joy of Christmas with dignity like anyone else,” Sarwan Singh Raju, the Sikh coordinator, is quoted saying in a press release.

SurinderPal Singh Kalra a Senior Member of Sikh Religious Society collected donations from the members of Sikh Religious Society amounting to $1101 and handed over to Major Nancy Powers at the Salvation Army.

Major Powers thanked the Sikhs for their service and contributions, and expressed her desire to maintain cordial relationship with the Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Palatine where she has visited the gurdwara several times and fondly remembers the love and respect shown to her by the Sikh community.

Amardeep Singh Chawla and Gurpreet Singh donated two van loads of food grocery items like bagels, breads, cookies, cakes and canned foods for the food pantry.

The tradition of Langar was started in the late fifteenth century by Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikh faith. Sharing (Wand Chhaknaa) is one of the “Three Golden Rules” of Sikhism.