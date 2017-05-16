Siddhant always excited to work with father Shankar Mahadevan

IANS, Posted On : May 16, 2017 1:15 pm

Renowned composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have composed the title track of forthcoming historical drama show “Aarambh”, which has been sung by Shankar Mahadevan’s son Siddhant Mahadevan and singer Mahalaxmi Iyer. Siddhant says he is “always excited” to work with his father.

Written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad of “Baahubali” and “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” fame, “Aarambh” will narrate the clash of two civilisations — Dravidians and Aryans — born and built out of two different existential needs.

It will feature Rajneesh Duggal, Karthika Nair, and Tanuja Mukherji.

“I am always excited to work with dad. It is a comfortable environment and I am excited about this project. The beats are very inspiring and we all got goosebumps while recording for the track,” Siddhant said in a statement.

“Aarambh” will be aired on Star Plus.